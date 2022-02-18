Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI Files Reply Before Special Court On Indrani Mukerjea's Plea

The CBI on Friday filed its reply before a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on the plea of Sheena Bora murder case prime accused Indrani Mukerjea seeking an investigation into her claim that Sheena is alive. The next hearing will take place on March 3.

On February 10, former INX media executive Mukerjea filed a bail plea in Supreme Court. She is currently in judicial custody of Special CBI court in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case.

Earlier this month, a special court had accepted her application stating that one Asha Korke had met Sheena in Kashmir. The court directed the premier investigating agency to file a reply over the matter. In December, Mukerjea had also written to CBI, stating that she will move CBI court to record a statement of a prison inmate who claimed to have met her daughter in Kashmir.

Mukerjea has also maintained that her daughter Sheena has not been murdered and is alive. The ex-INX executive claimed that she had gone abroad o complete her education in 2012, although could never prove her claims in any way.

The central agency has been probing the Sheena Bora murder case since 2015, after taking over the matter from Mumbai Police. As per the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena was kidnapped and strangulated to death in April 2012.

Sheena Bora Murder case

The case came to light after Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai, arrested in another case in August 2015, confessed that he had dumped her body in Maharashtra's Raigad district. He also claimed that Indrani and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna were involved in the murder.

According to CBI's case before the Court, Indrani Mukerjea killed her daughter as she was furious over the relationship between Sheena, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea (Indrani's third Husband). She killed Sheena as she was threatening to expose her mother over the fact that she was not her sister.

