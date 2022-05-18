In a massive development, the Supreme Court granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea who has been incarcerated in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case for 6 and a half years. Appearing for her before the apex court, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi pointed out that his client is entitled to special dispensation under section 437. Stressing that the trial has not progressed for the last 11 months, he also mentioned that she was not even granted parole during her incarceration.

The SC held, "Indrani Mukherjea has been in custody for 6.5 years. This case is based on circumstantial evidence. We are not making comments on the merits of the case. Even if the 50 percent of witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial would not be over soon". The same conditions imposed on her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea will be applicable to her.

The Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna are the main accused in the murder of Bora on April 24, 2012. The alleged killing of Sheena Bora came to the fore in 2015 when Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested in another case. After revealing that he helped Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna dispose of her body, he turned an approver in the case. Mukerjea and Khanna were arrested by the CBI in April 2015.

On November 19, 2015, her then-husband Peter Mukerjea was arrested by CBI for allegedly being part of the murder conspiracy. As per the CBI, Peter Mukerjea entered into a criminal conspiracy along with Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna to murder Bora. In the supplementary CBI chargesheet filed in 2016, Peter Mukerjea was charged under Section 302 (murder), Section 120B (conspiracy) and Section 201 (Destruction of evidence). Ruling that there was no evidence to show his prima facie involvement in the crime, the Bombay HC granted him bail and Peter Mukerjea was released from jail on March 20, 2020.