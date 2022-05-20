Sheena Bora Murder: Out On Bail, Indrani Mukerjea Says 'have Full Faith In Indian Law'

After 6.5 years, Indrani Mukerjea, who is the prime accused in the murder of her own daughter Sheena Bora, was released from the Byculla Jail on Friday, May 20. She was seen accompanied by her lawyer Sana Raes Khan. She was seen making her way out of the prison with a smiling face and a dyed hair.

In a brief media interaction right after walking out of jail, Indrani said, "I am very happy. I feel like a free bird. I have no future plans. Right now I just want to go home," further adding that her mantra has always been "just empathy and forgiveness. I forgiven all those who have hurt me." Indrani was granted bail by the Supreme Court on May 18 and held that the case was based on circumstantial evidence.

'I am writing something, you will know soon': Indrani Mukerjea

A few hours later, after reaching her lawyer's residence, Mukerjea said, "Today, I just wanted to look at the sky at night I haven't seen it in the last 6 years. I don't have any plans right now. I will go and have a cup of coffee with my lawyer. I have full faith in Indian law. I will not talk about the case. I am feeling free and enjoying it. I am very happy now. Everyone should have faith in the Indian judicial system. I am writing something (book) but it's not about the jail, you will get to know about it soon . The matter is in court, so I can't talk anything about my case. If you want any information please talk to my lawyers."

Here's a timeline of the Sheena Bora murder case:

April 24, 2012 - Sheena's employers receive her resignation letter, which, the CBI claimed later, was sent by her brother Mikhail after her death.

May 23, 2012 - Local police find a decomposed body in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The CBI later claimed it was Sheena's body.

August 21, 2015 - Shyamvar Rai, Indrani Mukerjea's former driver, arrested by police for possession of illegal weapons. He tells the police about Sheena's killing three years later and Indrani's alleged involvement in the crime.

August 25, 2015 - Indrani Mukerjea arrested by Mumbai police.

August 26, 2015 - Indrani Mukerjea's former husband Sanjeev Khanna arrested in Kolkata.

September 1, 2015 - Kolkata resident Siddhartha Das, Indrani Mukerjea's former partner, claims to be Sheena Bora's biological father.

September 18, 2015: The case is transferred to the CBI, and the central agency registers an FIR against Indrani Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.

November 19, 2015 - Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's then husband, is arrested by the CBI.

January 2016 - CBI files charge sheet against Indrani Mukerjea and Shyamvar Rai. Later, Peter Mukerjea is also named in a supplementary charge sheet.

January 2017 - The trial begins. A special CBI court charges Indrani, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna for conspiracy, kidnapping, destroying evidence and giving false information besides the murder of Sheena Bora.

October 4, 2019 - Indrani and Peter Mukerjea decide to end their marriage while in incarceration. Divorce granted by a family court in Mumbai.

February 6, 2020 - Peter Mukerjea is granted bail by Bombay HC saying there is no prima facie evidence to prove his involvement in the case.

February 6, 2020 - Bombay HC rejects Indrani's bail plea saying Shyamvar Rai named her as prime accused and her claims of medical ailments are exaggerated.

March 20, 2020 - Peter Mukerjea walks out of Arthur Road jail after the CBI decided not to challenge his bail order.

May 18, 2022 - SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea nearly seven years after her arrest.

May 20, 2022 - Indrani Mukerjea walks out of Byculla jail.

Image: ANI