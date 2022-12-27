'Sheezan Broke Down During Interrogation, Changing Break-up Theories With Tunisha': Police

As the investigation into the Tunisha Sharma death case continues, Republic TV got inside details of the probe. Sources informed, Sheezan broke down during the police investigation and he is changing theories behind the break-up with Tunisha. Additionally, the duo had allegedly broken up just days before Tunisha Sharma committed suicide, they said adding, 15 minutes before taking the extreme step, Tunisha had a conversation with Sheezan.

It’s important to recollect, earlier on December 24, actress Tunisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging in the restroom of her show "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul". Following this, the deceased actress' former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested under the abetment to suicide case and was sent to police custody by the court.

‘Sheezan started crying’

As per the female officer interrogating Tunisha’s co-star Sheezan at the Waliv police station, he broke down during the questioning and started crying. The officer said the male lead actor Sheezan remained silent during the interrogation earlier, however, last night he started crying. He also expressed his willingness to attend Tunisha’s funeral.

The officer stated Sheezan is constantly changing the versions about the reasons behind his break-up with Tunisha. The police have so far interrogated 14 people in connection with the case and a friend of Tunisha is also being questioned in the case.

Tunisha’s mother fainted yesterday when she saw the mortal body of her daughter. Tunisha’s mortal is laid to rest today, December 27, at 3 pm.

‘Both were closely attached’

Republic TV exclusively spoke to Assistant Director Komal Soni about Tunisha Sharma’s behaviour and she said, “She (Tunisha Sharma) was always in a happy mood. I wasn’t able to gather what was going on in her mind for the last few days because I always saw her with a smiling face. Lately, she restricted herself to only work-related conversations. She wasn’t talking much.” She also added that she felt Tunisha was showing an attitude usually associated with actors. However, Soni said, “It came out later after her death that it was not attitude.”

When asked about the relationship between Tunisha and Sheezan on the sets, Soni said, “Both were closely attached. Although the production had provided separate rooms for both but stayed in the same room. The room was always locked from the inside. In case when they were not on the sets, they communicated over video calls.”

Given the happy-going nature of Tunisha it was difficult to believe she could commit suicide said the Komal Soni, “It is unlikely she could have committed suicide, the girl who was always happy could have done this, nobody would have thought.”

