Sheezan's Family Terms Allegations 'baseless'; 'He Was Not With Tunisha In Last 15 Mins..'

In Tunisha Sharma's death case, accused actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan's family on Monday held a press briefing and addressed all the allegations levelled at him. Notably, Tunisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging in the restroom on the sets of the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul serial on December 24. Following this, the deceased actress' former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested under abetment to suicide case.

Sheezan Khan's family denies allegations against him in Tunisha's death case

Refuting all the allegations, Sheezan’s mother, sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz and his lawyer on Monday morning claimed that the actor had a very cordial and understanding relationship with Tunisha.

Sheezan’s family also addressed charges levelled by Tunisha’s family and called them baseless. "My brother had never consumed drugs. They had a very understanding relationship with each other. There was no point of Love Jihad as Tunisha's mother never wanted her to get married to Sheezan. My brother asked Tunisha to focus on her career. Sheezan was not with her in last 15 minutes," said Sheezan's sister.

Sheezan's lawyer stated that Tunisha had a disturbing relation with her mother as she used to control the actor's life. "Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita, used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money. Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name Sanjeev Kaushal. At the instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha's mother broke her phone and pressed her neck. Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager; he was fired 4 years ago because he used to interfere a lot and behave harshly with her," the lawyer added.

Further, he said, "On December 23, Sheezan called Tunisha's mother out of the concern and asked her to visit the set. He asked her mother to spend more time with Tunisha as she needed her."

Sheezan's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Amid the ongoing investigation, the Vasai court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of accused Sheezan Khan to 14 days. As per the sources, the police will also probe the Google account of Tunisha's ex-boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan, who has been accused of cheating Tunisha with another woman.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the lawyer representing Tunisha's family Tarun Sharma said, "Judicial custody has been granted to Sheezan Khan. He had filed four applications in the court regarding medicines, security and media trials. In one application, he has also requested the court that his hair should not be cut as he might lose his TV serial. However, I have learnt that he has been replaced in that serial."

Meanwhile, Tunisha's mother has accused Sheezan of hurting and cheating on her daughter, which forced her to take the extreme step. She further said that Sheezan also hit Tunisha when she found out that he was cheating on her.