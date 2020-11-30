Shehla Rashid's Father Alleges Threat, Asks JKPM To Be Probed For Unlawful Activities

In a shocking statement, Abdul Rashid Shora, father of Shehla Rashid alleged that her daughter took 3 crores from Er Rasheed and Zahoor Vatali, both at present arrested by NIA in terror funding case; to join Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement.

In his letter to the Director-General of Police, her father claimed that he was offered 3 crores for making her join Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement but he refused saying he didn’t speak to Shehla. In his letter, he said that he alleged that money is coming from illegal channels and shall be used for unlawful activities and asked my daughter not to indulge in this.

“After a week when Shehla came to Srinagar from Delhi she confirmed to me that she has got transferred the refereed amount at Delhi in cash and there is no need for me to disclose anything regarding this transaction and my meeting with Rasheed Engineer and Zahoor Vatali with anybody as this can put mu life in danger”, he said in his letter.

“I was told that she was to marry a youth from Meerut to which I objected. Sometime after that, she came to Kashmir and joined politics,” he added.

Replying to a question on whether she got foreign funding, her father said, “Why will India give her money to break India. It is very clear that money was coming from foreign and Foreign agencies are funding. Those along with her in the party, all of them are settled in the US and this started from there only”.

In reply to a question on Anti India slogans at JNU, he said, "They shouldn’t raise Anti India slogans, all this is a game of funding. Why she let Er Rashid do a lecture in JNU as it had nothing to do with him. JNU issue was an internal matter,”

“She runs NGO as well; that also needs to be probed and will come out in open. In legal documents, she is saying she is unemployed then how come she spent being unemployed. After probe everyone will come to know the source of funding,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shehla Rashid issued a statement slamming the allegations levied by her father, stating that he is 'resorting to cheap stunts' in response to a Court order in the case of domestic violence restraining him from entering home earlier this month.

1) Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that. pic.twitter.com/SuIn450mo2 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

