Last Updated:

'Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hero For Indians'; PM Modi's Tribute To Late Bangladesh President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former President of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary, on Wednesday.

Written By
Astha Singh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former President of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary. In his tweet, the PM called Bangabandhu Sheikh a hero for all Indians. He also informed his upcoming visit to Bangladesh later this month for the Mujib Borsho celebrations.

READ | Newly-sworn in Uttarakhand CM compares PM Modi to Lord Ram; says 'Will be hailed as a God'

PM Modi- Guest Of Honour in Bangladesh

PM Modi is going to visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27, 2021, as per a release by the Prime Minister's office. He is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. The invitation comes in connection with three very important events- the birth centenary of the country's founding leaders Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation and 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh. 

READ | PM Modi in virtual summit with Finland PM Sanna Marin discusses India's role to curb COVID

PM Modi will grace the occasion as the guest of honour. Besides PM Modi, the heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will also be present at the celebration. 

READ | PM Modi to visit Bangladesh, be Guest of honour at 50th 'war of liberation' on March 26

Inauguration of Siliguri-Dhaka Express 

 Indian and Bangladesh governments decided to introduce a passenger train service from March 26 between India's New Jalpaiguri in Siliguri to Dhaka in Bangladesh. PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate the passenger train service, informed the officials.

READ | PM Modi's meet with CMs likely to discuss broadbasing vaccine drive, CM Mamata may skip

PM Modi's first foreign trip since COVID-19

Marking the first foreign visit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26 for two days, as confirmed by External Affairs Ministry. PM will also visit the remote areas of the country and several temples.

 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND