Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Claims BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

While the mayor and deputy mayor polls were held peacefully, the MCD House witnessed a ruckus over electing six members of the apex decision-making Standing Committee. Newly elected Delhi Mayor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Shelly Oberoi claimed she was attacked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors.

Taking to Twitter, Oberoi said, "BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted her saying, "This is absolutely shocking and unacceptable."

This is absolutely shocking and unacceptable! https://t.co/aK1vcRThoQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 22, 2023

The ruckus started after the mayor permitted carrying mobile phones to the booth area which BJP members opposed. Many of them later trooped to the Well of the House and chanted anti-Arvind Kejriwal slogans.

Carrying of mobile phone and pen was not permitted during the proceedings of the election for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. The BJP members were opposing the decision to allow it.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "Which secret voting is done with mobile phone? @AamAadmiParty has made a mockery of the MCD elections. @ShellyOberoi was conducting Standing Committee elections voting through mobile. When we opposed, you resorted to abuse.

Seven candidates are in the fray for the six members of the standing committee.

Aamil Malik of Sri Ram Colony ward, Raminder Kaur from Fateh Nagar ward, Mohini Jeenwal of Sundar Nagari ward and Sarika Chaudhary of Daryaganj ward, are AAP's candidates.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat from Dwarka-B ward and Pankaj Luthra from Jhilmil ward are BJP's candidates.

Independent councillor Gajender Singh Daral, who later joined the BJP, is also a candidate.