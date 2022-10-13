Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a hearty and cheerful welcome in Himachal Pradesh's Una as he reached to flag off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train.

After the train's inaugural launch, when PM Modi walked down the railway platform, people chanted "Modi Modi" and "Jai Shri Ram". While the chants of "Modi Modi" are quite popular, the people of Himachal Pradesh's Una were seen raising a new slogan, "Dekho Dekho Kaun Aaya...Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya."

In the video shared by ANI, people can be heard chanting slogans on the arrival of PM Modi with great high energy. PM Modi was also seen greeting the crowd with a smile in the video that is being widely shared on the social media platform.

#WATCH | People raise 'Modi-Modi, Sher Aaya" slogans as they welcomed PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh's Una.



Today in Una, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train, dedicated IIIT Una to the nation and laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park. pic.twitter.com/9R8u0wAOEg — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, along with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

PM Modi flags off India's 4th Vande Bharat Express

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Himachal Pradesh's Una railway station. The superfast train will run from Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi.

According to PTI, the new Vande Bharat train that will run from Amb Andaura in Una district to New Delhi is an advanced version in comparison to the earlier ones. Notably, the newly inaugurated train is much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.

The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays. The assigned stops for the train are Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una. Notably, the train accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.