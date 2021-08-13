Shershaah's Fiancee Dimple Cheema Still Unmarried Post His Death; Here's Their Love Story

Shershaah recently released online and viewers might be curious to know more details about the characters in the movie. While details about Captain Vikram Batra, the soldier who sacrificed his life for India during the Kargil War, is available in the public domain, his fiancee Dimple Cheema might not be that familiar for audiences. Here's all you need to know about Dimple Cheema, being played by Kiara Advani, who remained unmarried after the Capt. was martyred.

'Shershaah' Captain Vikram Batra & Dimple Cheema's love story

The bond between Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema form the light-hearted moments in the movie based on the Kargil War. This also includes the song Ranjha that displayed the heart-warming equation between Sidharth and Kiara's characters while a poster of a 'promise' too had been revealed by the makers.

The promise seems to be about their marriage, which was to take place after the soldier returned from the Kargil War. However, fate had other plans and Dimple continued to live as his widow since then.

Vikram and Dimple had first met in college at the Punjab University in 1995.

They had both enrolled for their Master's course in English, but Vikram always wished to join the Army. He thus left the university in the first year after clearing the CDC exam to enroll at the Indian Military Academy. Dimple too did not complete her Master's course.

Even with distance in their relationship caused due to his duty for the nation, their love blossomed with the soldier returning home during his breaks. They got engaged after a year of courtship before he got posted to Kargil.

As per reports, a highlight during this phase was when Vikram 'made' Dimple his 'wife.' Once when the topic of marriage came up between the two, Vikram cut his thumb with a blade and filled the top of her forehead with his blood, to signify the custom of a woman wearing vermillion as a symbol of the marriage. She revealed in an interview that she considered it among her most cherished memories.

They would also reportedly perform the parikrama ritual during their visits in the Mansa Devi temple and Gurudwara Sri Nada Sahab. After one such ritual, he once addressed her as 'Mrs Batra', recalling how they had almost married, and that they were performing the ritual for the fourth time.

She reportedly stays in Chandigarh where they spent their cherishable moments, and also stated that it was a 'matter of time' before destiny brings them together again.

Kiara, who plays the character of Dimple, was quoted as saying in an interview to PTI, "‘For me, Dimple is an unsung hero, who fought for her love and faced every challenge that came in her personal life with utmost strength.".

"She represents today’s Indian woman, who makes her own choices and stands by it proudly. Her decision to remain unmarried and her faith in eternal love will always inspire me and hold a special place in my heart’, the actor added.

Kiara had even met Dimple for her prep and shared the experience, ‘When I was listening to her, it was the feeling I had about him… (It was) almost like I knew him and he became my own. I felt I was part of his life and journey in my own little way through the film.’.

(With PTI inputs)