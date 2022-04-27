Shia Board, Darul Uloom Question Implementation Of UCC; 'nothing But Political Agenda'

Weighing in his opinion on the discussion surrounding the need for imposing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Islamic cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas who is also the general secretary for the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), while speaking to Republic on Wednesday, stated that there was no need for a UCC as a single law for everybody already exists in the country.

"PM Modi has talked about Sabka Vishwas...Keeping trust on everybody, whatever faith people have, should be allowed to maintain that faith. Stay loyal to the country...First love your country then love your religion. This is what Islam preaches. And if love for religion happens before love country then it gives birth to Taliban," Abbas said.

Sunni cleric Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, too, questioned the need for a UCC.

“What is the point of bringing UCC? How will a common man be benefited from bringing Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?”, Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, spokesperson for Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal, told Republic. “It is nothing but a political agenda. Same has happened with triple talaq. They should make a law on mob lynching and other issues. Indian Muslims have become a big centre of politics these days (sic),” he added.

Notably, Yasoob Abbas and Maulana Nizami's statement came after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed Uniform Civil Code ‘unconstitutional'' and said the move to impose UCC was "anti-minority".

AIMPLB calls UCC ‘unconstitutional, anti-minority’

In a statement released on Tuesday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) general secretary, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, termed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) an ‘unconstitutional and anti-minority’ move. He stated that this is being brought up to divert attention from real issues and those are not acceptable to Muslims.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said, "The talk of adoption of Uniform Civil Code by the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments or the Central government is just rhetoric and everyone knows that their purpose is to divert attention from issues such as rising inflation, falling economy, and growing unemployment."

"The Uniform Civil Code issue has been brought up to divert attention from real issues and promote an agenda of hatred and discrimination. This anti-constitutional move is not acceptable to Muslims at all. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns this and urges the government to refrain from such actions," Rahmani added.