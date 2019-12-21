Shia Cleric Kalbe Jawad: CAA, NRC Two Different Things; Muslims Must Exercise Restrain

Amid ceaseless unrest over the contentious new Citizenship law, prominent Shia cleric and Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Saturday appealed Muslims to not associate themselves with political parties over the agitation unless clarity over any pan-India NRC is reached. He also said that Muslim parties should engage in consultations with the government over their apprehensions over the CAA and NRC.

Highlighting that CAA and NRC are two different things, Maulana Kalbe Jawad said, "There's a mix up of CAA and NRC. CAA is for people who came from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. NRC is a register of Indian citizens... NRC is just there in Assam and has not yet been implemented nationwide. It's not yet clear what will be the contents of (nationwide) NRC. Now only political parties are furthering the protest. So we say that Muslims need to be very cautious and exercise restrain and not fall under the influence of political parties."

Cleric warns Muslims of partisan interference

The Shia cleric also slammed political parties for engaging in violence and appealed Muslims to disassociate themselves from such agitation.

"The political parties are benefiting while common people are harmed. Miscreants damage public and private property and then blame is levelled on Muslims. Islam forbids anyone from harming others' property... So I believe Muslims are targetted while political elements are responsible for the nuisance."

Another cleric's reaction to this remark

Reacting on the remarks by Kalbe Jawad, another cleric and Gharib Nawaz foundation chairman Ansar Raza told Republic TV that comments made by clerics don't hold significance as the matter can only be addressed by the top leadership in the government. "How did this confusion happen? This confusion happened over the Home Minister's remark. Regardless of what the clerics say, the Prime Minister and Home Minister should convene a Joint Parliamentary meeting and invite the media and clear the air around the issue. The matter will be solved."

He added, "What Bukhariji is saying, what Kalbe Jawadji is saying, what Ajmer Darga is saying, is not the matter here. The Prime Minister should address the issues in an all-party meeting which started due to the Home Minister." He also appealed to protesters to agitate without violence and damage to public and private property.

