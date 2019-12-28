UP Shia Waqf Board Chief Waseem Rizvi Says Cong Raking Up NRC Issue For Vote Bank Politics

UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi has accused the Congress party of provoking riots in the country against the NRC. He reiterated that Muslim infiltrators must leave the country and Indian Muslims must remain in their homeland. For this reason, the NRC should be implemented all over India.

He accused the Congress of supporting intruders, instigating violence, and creating a fuss over NRC in the country. He also alleged that the party had used Muslims as their vote banks but never treated them right.