'Shift Gangster Mukhtar Ansari By April 8': Punjab Home Department Writes To UP Police

After the documents of an Uttar Pradesh-registered ambulance which was used to transport gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari to a Mohali court were found to be fake, a special UP court of Mau district has served a summon to the BSP MLA for April 13. It is important to mention that currently Ansari is lodged in Punjab's Ropar Central Jail.

Punjab Home Department writes to UP Police

In a series of developments in this case, sources informed Republic Media Network that the Punjab Home Department in a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Police, asked them to take the gangster-turned BSP MLA by April 8. Sources further mentioned that the Punjab government has also cleared all the decks regarding Ansari.

In the letter, the Punjab home department has also expressed concerns about the security and safety of Mukhtar Ansari during the move. This letter was written following the directions of the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court: Transfer Ansari to UP govt

Earlier on March 26, the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government to hand over the custody of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to the Uttar Pradesh Police. He will be transferred from Punjab's Ropar Jail to the Banda Jail in UP where he will be extended the requisite medical facilities. The BSP MLA was lodged in a UP jail as an undertrial when the Punjab Police obtained a production warrant against him on a complaint of extortion and criminal intimidation and brought him to Punjab. The court also dismissed Ansari's plea to transfer the criminal cases out of UP. After merging his party Quami Ekta Dal with BSP, Ansari won in the 2017 UP Assembly election on a ticket of the Mayawati-led party.

Who is Mukhtar Ansari?

Ansari is a history-sheeter in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district with 38 cases of heinous crime lodged against him - including the murder case of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005. As per reports, before being shifted to Punjab, he has stayed at various jails such as Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, Lucknow, and Banda jail. He was shifted to Punjab's Ropar jail after Homeland Group CEO accused him of extortion in 2019, on a government warrant. Since then Punjab prisons department has refused to send Ansari back for court appearances claiming that a panel of doctors has “advised Ansari against long travel”, as per reports. BJP MLA Alka Rai - slain MLA Krishna Nand Rai's wife has written to Priyanka Gandhi, accusing Congress of shielding Ansari, while the gangster's wife has written to President Kovind seeking security while Ansari is shifted. Recently, UP police shot down Ansari's close aide Hanuman Pandey.

(Image: ANI, PTI)