'Shikara': Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Taunt At Distraught Kashmiri Pandit Woman Panned Online

General News

As Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' released, a Kashmiri Pandit woman fumed at Vidhu Vinod Chopra for not showing the truth. She said she disowns the movie.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara landed in a row upon its release on Friday. While a new poster of the movie that changed the tagline from ‘The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’ to ‘A Timeless Love Story in the Worst of Times’ sparked a controversy, the content is not pleasing audiences either. The film, which traces the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, angered a Kashmiri Pandit woman who lashed out at Chopra at a screening. 

A video where the women is fuming at the filmmaker is going viral on social media. The woman is heard saying, “You showed the kids of Hindu, but not of Muslim, you did not show radicalism, you did not show the truth." 

"My heart is hurt after watching the movie. This is a ridiculous movie. The genocide was not shown in this,” she said.

She also said, “My parents and my whole community vanished because of Islamist extremism."  "Why did you do this politics?” she screamed at Chopra. She concluded, “As a Kashmiri Pandit, I disown the movie” before breaking down.

Chopra also got flak for asking the audiences to clap for her when she started lashing out.

Watch the video here:

Published:
