'Shikara': Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Taunt At Distraught Kashmiri Pandit Woman Panned Online

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara landed in a row upon its release on Friday. While a new poster of the movie that changed the tagline from ‘The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’ to ‘A Timeless Love Story in the Worst of Times’ sparked a controversy, the content is not pleasing audiences either. The film, which traces the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, angered a Kashmiri Pandit woman who lashed out at Chopra at a screening.

READ: Shikara Movie Review: Film On Kashmiri Pandits' Ordeal Draws Mixed Responses From Fans

A video where the women is fuming at the filmmaker is going viral on social media. The woman is heard saying, “You showed the kids of Hindu, but not of Muslim, you did not show radicalism, you did not show the truth."

"My heart is hurt after watching the movie. This is a ridiculous movie. The genocide was not shown in this,” she said.

READ: Shikara: PIL Seeking Stay On Release To Be Heard On February 7 By J&K HC

READ: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals Why 'Shikara' Is The Most Difficult Film Of His Career

She also said, “My parents and my whole community vanished because of Islamist extremism." "Why did you do this politics?” she screamed at Chopra. She concluded, “As a Kashmiri Pandit, I disown the movie” before breaking down.

Chopra also got flak for asking the audiences to clap for her when she started lashing out.

Watch the video here:

Shame on @VVCFilms for #Shikara



No matter if Kashmiri Hindu Women Breaks down into tears 😭



Vidhu Vinod Chopra chose money making over facts 🤬



@neelakantha how he said this 👉 "Bahut acha boli , talli bajao, inke liye shikara 2 banayenge" pic.twitter.com/Fun2M1kQgo — Social Crusader🚩 (@Xs2partner) February 7, 2020

@ResearchBharat Ji, we can understand what pain you underwent while seeing #Shikara



One day will come when true plight of KPs will be restored...@VVCFilms have to pay for this... — Social Crusader🚩 (@Xs2partner) February 7, 2020

shame on him how he says tali bjao iske liye shikara 2 banayenge shame shame shame — Pritam chauhan (@chauhanpritam11) February 7, 2020

She is saying it's a propagandist movie. — Rahul gupta (@rahulj76808) February 7, 2020

READ: Plea In J-K HC Seeking Stay On Release Of Movie 'Shikara'