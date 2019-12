Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Saturday, December 22 congratulated the 196 trainees who have successfully completed their training from North East Police Academy (NEPA) and would embark on a new chapter of their lives in the service of the nation. The 196 trainees hail from 5 States of the North East and have trained together and worked together as a team in the past 50 weeks to successfully pass out from the Academy.