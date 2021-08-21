Last Updated:

Shillong Violence: Meghalaya CM Meets Mawlai Community Leaders To Bring Back Normalcy

Meghalaya Chief Minister conducted meeting with community leaders of Mawlai and held talks to resolve the Shillong situation and return normalcy in the city.

Meghalaya CM

In a recent development to violence in Mawlai and Jaiaw areas over the death of former leader of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Friday, 20 August, held a meeting with the community leaders of Mawlai town of East Khasi Hills district to bring back normalcy in the state capital.

Conrad Sangma took to Twitter and informed that a meeting with community leaders of Mawlai was held today. He said that everyone will collectively work towards ensuring normalcy returns to Shillong.

Meghalaya CM lifts curfew

On Sunday, 15 August, petrol bombs were thrown at Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's personal residence after violence broke out over the death of a former rebel leader. This event resulted in a two-day curfew in Shillong. Mobile internet services were snapped in several parts of the state after incidents of vandalism and arson were reported.

Speaking about the law and order situation, Sangma had said, "The government has started engaging and discussing with different stakeholders, including the headmen, religious leaders, senior citizens, and organisations. The government appeals for peace in the city and the state and is working to ensure that normalcy returns soon."

The Meghalaya CM added that starting from 18 August the curfew will be relaxed from 6 am till 4 pm starting in most parts of Shillong.

Cheristerfield Thangkhiew encounter

One of the founders of Meghalaya’s proscribed insurgent outfit HNLC, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s died when his home in Shillong was raided by police early on Friday, 13 August. 

Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) R Chandranathan had said, “We found incontrovertible evidence of the involvement of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, especially in the Khliehriat bomb blast case, and we also found his links to the Shillong blast case."

Following the encounter, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned from his post on 15 August.

The Meghalaya government on 16 August, ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. The state government ordered a judicial inquiry. The government has also decided to form a peace committee which will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Cabinet Minister Hamlet Dohling and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

