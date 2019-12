CPI (M) leaders and supporters on Wednesday, December 4, carried out a mass protest against inflation in Himachal Pradesh. Leader of the party stated that recent policies introduced by the central government have been causing inflation and mass unemployment. Accusing the BJP government of causing a price hike of staple foods, and allowing the wastage of 32,000 tons of onions in warehouses, the leader says that the government wishes to bring profit to big corporate houses selling food products.