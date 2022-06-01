Shimla Girl Who Gifted Portrait To PM Modi Recalls The 'priceless Moment Of Motivation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, received a warm welcome as he arrived at the Ridge Maidan in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of his government. Adding to the moment, PM Modi stopped near the barricades to accept a gift from a girl in the crowd, who made a pencil sketch portrait of his mother, Heeraben Modi. The 26-year-old artist, who presented the special gift, said that meeting the Prime Minister was a special and priceless moment for her.

Anu Yadav, who gifted PM Modi with a pencil sketch portrait of his mother in Shimla on Tuesday, said that the PM was appreciative of her efforts. She further recalled PM Modi’s queries to her and said that she felt motivated by the Prime Minister.

“It was a special and priceless moment for me. He appreciated my effort. Such a gesture from the Prime Minister gives me motivation,” Anu told ANI.

PM Modi stops the car to accept Shimla local’s sketch of his mother

Anu stood in the huge crowd that flocked across the road leading to Ridge Maidan in Shimla, holding a sketch portrait of Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi. On spotting the artwork, the PM stopped his cavalcade and approached the girl. Delighted by the sketch, PM Modi asked the girl her name and how long it took for her to complete the sketch.

“What is your name? Where do you live? How many days did you take to make this painting?” PM Modi asked the girl. Anu responded by saying that she was a Shimla resident and took only a day to finish the sketch.

Anu further told the PM that she had also made a painting of him that has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. She then touched the PM’s feet and he blessed her for her gesture. Interestingly, PM Modi also shared the image of him receiving the sketch from Anu in an Instagram post on his official account.

PM Modi in Shimla

The Prime Minister arrived in Shimla on Tuesday and was given a warm welcome by people who showered flower petals on his cavalcade, which was on its way to Ridge Maidan. He further addressed the Garib Kalyan Sammelan gathering and virtually interacted with beneficiaries of 16 government schemes from across the country.

The PM further addressed the massive gathering in Himachal, which is slated to go for polls soon and spoke about the welfare done by BJP and also lashed out at the opposition.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ INSTAGRAM