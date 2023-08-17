Shimla Landslide | 'Dead Or Alive, Bring Them Back': Kin Who Lost Members Of 3 Generations

Two days after a tragic incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh, destroying a Shiv temple due to heavy rainfall, a particularly heart-wrenching video chalked out the mood. A family that lost members spanning three generations in the mishap urged the authorities to find their loved ones. “Find them and bring them to us. We will accept them dead or alive. We have been waiting for three days now,” said Sunita Sharma, a distressed relative.

According to the Himachal Pradesh authorities, seven members of the family which included three children were inside the Shiv temple when the tragedy occurred. Five family members' bodies have been recovered, while two more are still missing.

Deceased persons' relatives express grief and question system

The sister of one of the missing persons, Sunedhi expressed grief and said, “We don’t know what God did to us.”

Questioning the administration, Vinod, the brother of one of the missing persons said, “The administration should make such areas safe, have some kind of system in place to ensure that the water recedes immediately.”

Proving how grave the situation is, a neighbour Mehar Singh Verma said, "We performed the last rites of four of the members yesterday. They lost their three generations."

Aerial survey of Fatehpur and Indora

To assess the extent of the calamity’s impact, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 16 conducted an aerial survey of Fatehpur and Indora in Kangra district.

“Over 800 people had been evacuated from low-lying areas of Kangra near Pong Dam in the Beas river as their villages became inaccessible due to the elevated water level in the dam reservoir,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Following a landslide, five to seven houses collapsed in Lalpani in the Krishna Nagar area of Shimla on August 15.

“Residents of the houses were evacuated earlier on Tuesday morning by the administration fearing landslides,” said CM Sukhu.

According to the information received by the District Disaster Management Authority, Shimla, seven buildings collapsed in the landslide and approximately 20 people were present at the incident site at that time, out of which 18 people escaped safely and two persons were left trapped under debris.

Notably, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has gone up to over 60 and the Chief minister informed that the State has “suffered a loss of around Rs 10,000 crore.”