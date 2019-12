As a solution to the animal and human conflict in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla Forest Department has announced a reward of Rs.1000 to the locals for catching monkeys in the city.

Several regions of Himachal Pradesh have reported troubles caused by monkeys who destroy crops and cause harm to people. To curb the increasing population of monkeys in the state, the Forest Department had previously commenced mass sterilization of monkeys which has impacted their numbers significantly.