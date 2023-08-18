Shimla's Iconic Indian Institute Of Advance Study Sinking As Rain Batters Himachal

The picturesque hills of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, have recently been battered by relentless rainfall. Among the casualties of the heavy downpour is the iconic Indian Institute of Advance Study Centre (IIAS), a relic from the British Era, which now bears visible damages due to the deluge.

Established in 1888, atop Observatory Hill, one of the seven hills that Shimla is built on, the IIAS, originally known as the Viceregal Lodge, stands testimony to history. However, recent rainfall has taken a toll on the premises of this historic building.

One of the most concerning developments is the sinking of the front road within its premises. Cracks have appeared on the roads.

The deteriorating conditions have prompted the authorities to seek a risk assessment from the local administration as a precautionary measure. Notably, the impact of the rainfall extends beyond the IIAS premises, as Shimla itself bears the scars of nature's fury. The cityscape is marred by fallen trees and snapped power lines, and roads bear the marks of cracks and crevices.

The repercussions of the heavy rainfall have affected not only infrastructure but also human lives. The state has witnessed a tragic toll with over 70 lives lost in rain-related incidents, including devastating landslides. Among the casualties, 21 lives were claimed by landslides in Shimla, specifically near the Shiva temple in Summer Hill and in Fagli and Krishnanagar.

The past few days have seen Himachal Pradesh battered by continuous rain, beginning Sunday. Although there has been a decrease in the intensity of rain since Tuesday, light showers have still occurred in some places.

About Indian Institute of Advance Study (IIAS)

Originally constructed as the residence of the Viceroy of India, the building was known as the Viceregal Lodge. It was completed in 1888 and showcased architectural inspiration from the 'English Renaissance' with traces of Scottish highland castles. Viceroy Lord Dufferin was the first Viceroy who had moved into the building on 23 July 1888.

The historic significance of the building extends to India's struggle for Independence and partition. Notably, a crucial tripartite conference involving the Congress, the Muslim League, and the British took place at the Viceregal Lodge in May 1946, paving the way for India's eventual partition.

Over the years, the building transitioned from the President's residence to becoming the IIAS. Established by the Ministry of Education in 1964, the institute has been a beacon of learning and research. Its historical and architectural importance makes it not only a centre of education but also a symbol of the region's heritage.