Shinde Camp Denies Connection With Plea Staking Claim On Shiv Sena UBT’s Property

Days after staking claims over the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday denied having any connection with the petition filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of all movable and immovable property belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Shinde faction.

Clarifyting that the Shinde camp has no connection with the petition filed by one Dr Ashish Giri, Shiv Sena state convenor Naresh Mhaske said, “The petition was not been filed on behalf of the party and the lawyer has no relation with the Shiv Sena.”

Notably, a plea has been filed in the top court seeking direction to restrain the Uddhav Thackeray group from alienating movable or immovable assets of the Shiv Sena party. The plea also states that the property should be transferred to the new party president. The plea further sought direction from the court to restrain the Thackeray group from transferring party funds.

“All the movable and immovable assets of Shiv Sena along with the frontal organisations and aligning organisations be transferred to the new party president as per the order of ECI,” the plea stated.

Shinde camp declared real Shiv Sena

The plea came following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision declaring the Shinde camp as the ‘real Shiv Sena’. The poll body also allowed the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the symbol ‘Bow and Arrow’ to the Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Various petitions are pending before the apex court filed by both the rival factions Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the Maharashtra political crisis.

Big win for the Eknath Shinde faction

In a massive blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17 ordered that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Election Commission’s decision came after both the Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray were involved in a fight for the bow and arrow symbol of the party. The tussle over the party name and symbol began after Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray last year and termed his faction to be the ‘real Shiv Sena’.