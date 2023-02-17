Shinde Faction Gets 'Bow And Arrow': How Shiv Sena Poll Symbols Changed Through The Years

In a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday declared the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted a "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it. Both Sena factions (Uddhab Thackeray and (Eknath Shinde) were fighting over the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Thackeray last year.

Bal Thackeray founded Shiv Sena in 1966 and it took the party 23 years to get the dedicated 'bow and arrow' symbol. In 1989, Sena was registered as a state party, which meant it could use a uniform symbol in the state. But before that, it fought on different symbols in Assembly, Lok Sabha and civic polls.

How Shiv Sena election symbols have changed through the years

Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who has been with the party since its inception, said the organisation in 1967-68 first contested the civic body polls, including Mumbai, when most of its candidates got the 'sword and shield' symbol.

In 1985, many party candidates got 'flaming torch' as the symbol, he said.

Yogendra Thakur, who has authored several books on the Shiv Sena and its founder Bal Thackeray, in an article in the July 23 issue of 'Marmik' magazine, said senior party leader Madhukar Sarpotdar contested the 1985 Assembly poll from the Kherwadi seat in northwest Mumbai on the 'flaming torch' symbol.

Bal Thackeray had campaigned for him. At that time, a flaming torch was placed on the left side of the stage to convey the message to voters about the party symbol, Thakur said.

Marmik, a magazine dedicated to cartoons, was edited by Bal Thackeray and his brother Shrikant in 1960s, when the Sena founder through his caricatures portrayed what he called as "injustice" against the 'Marathi manoos'.

In the 1985 Maharashtra Assembly polls, while some candidates contested on the 'flaming torch' symbol, the others contested on the 'bat', 'sun' and 'cup and saucer' symbols, Kirtikar said.

Chhagan Bhujbal was one of the candidates elected on the 'flaming torch' symbol.

In October 1970, during a bypoll in Mumbai, necessitated due to the death of Communist leader Krishna Desai, Wamanrao Mahadik contested on the 'rising sun' symbol and won, Kirtikar said.

After Eknath Shinde's revolt last year, the Election Commission froze Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol. Uddhav Thackeray faction was allotted a "flaming torch" poll symbol while the Shinde faction got a 'two swords and a shield symbol.

On February 17, EC declared Shinde's faction as the real 'Shiv Sena' and announced that the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol will be retained it.