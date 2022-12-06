Shinde-Fadnavis-led Maha Govt To Discuss Border Dispute Involving Karnataka With Amit Shah

With the Maharashtra-Karnataka border situation deteriorating, the Maharashtra government is set to discuss the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The development comes after Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had dialled Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai expressing his anger over the incident at the states' border. A video on social media showing some people throwing stones at vehicles entering Karnataka from Maharashtra near a toll booth at Hirebagewadi in Belagavi, prompted Fadnavis to dial Bommai and extract an assurance on the protection of vehicles.

"I have spoken with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he gave a positive response. Our constitution provides everyone the right to live and work in any state," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, while speaking to the media.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to 814 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

The present controversy emanated from Basavaraj Bommai's assertion on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.

The Kannada Rakshana Vedike, staged a protest near Belgaum after the Chief Minister of Karnataka claimed Jat, Akkalkot, and other areas along with Belgaum. The members of the organisations pelted stones at six trucks from Maharashtra at the Hirebagwadi toll booth.

Amid the development, Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai; appointed for coordinating the state's border dispute with Karnataka, were earlier scheduled to meet activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti at Belagavi in the southern state on December 6 and hold talks with them on the decades-old border issue. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 5 said he will ask his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde not to send his cabinet colleagues to Belagavi as their visit may disrupt the law and order situation in the border district.