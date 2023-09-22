Shinde Sena 'wholeheartedly' Endorses Women's Reservation Bill

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena extended its support to the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, with the Rajya Sabha unanimously clearing it on Thursday as 214 MPs present in the Upper House voted in favour of it.

Lok Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale emphasized the party's wholehearted endorsement of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which seeks to provide 33 percent reservation to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Shewale underlined the additional provision in the bill, which allocates one-third of the reserved seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) women, an initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity.

"The Shiv Sena wholeheartedly welcomes the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill), which provides 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. As per the orders of our chief leader, Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena is declaring its support for the bill. With the historic bill being tabled in the new parliament building, a new beginning for women in the country has commenced. The Women's Reservation Bill will further strengthen democracy in the nation," Shewale stated.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier on Tuesday said the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be welcomed once it is taken officially, amid speculation that the women's reservation bill may be tabled in Parliament.

"Whatever decision the Prime Minister takes, it is in the interest of the country. We will welcome the decision once it is taken officially. Let it happen first," Shinde told reporters after the installation of the Lord Ganesh idol at his official residence.

Both Houses pass Women's Reservation Bill

The Lok Sabha on September 20 passed the Women's Reservation Bill, granting a 33 per cent quota for women. As per the bill, one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be reserved for female candidates. The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed after an eight-hour-long debate and a closing reply by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Moreover, Rajya Sabha passed the bill on Thursday, September 21, after the members of Parliament manually voted in favour of the bill via slip.

A total of 215 MPs voted in favour of the bill by choosing Ayes, while there were 0 votes for No.