Shinzo Abe Assassinated: Indian Embassy In Japan Pays Tribute To 'visionary Leader'

As former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while giving a speech ahead of the upper house election, the Indian Embassy in Japan released a statement, in which it paid tribute to the ex-Japan PM.

The Embassy stated that the Indian Government and the people of the country are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shinzo Abe and that they convey their sincere condolences to his family and friends, and the people of Japan.

The official statement further stated, "Mr. Abe was a visionary leader and statesman, who worked tirelessly for the betterment of humanity. He left an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of people across the world. During his visit to India in August 2007 as Prime Minster, Mr. Abe delivered his famous “The Confluence of Two Seas" speech in the Indian Parliament, in which he stated that India-Japan relationship is blessed with the largest potential for development of bilateral relationship anywhere in the world. His efforts have been instrumental in bringing our nations together to realize a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. "Mr. Abe's immense contributions elevated the India-Japan relationship to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. A large number of milestone projects between India and Japan were initiated during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Japan. The awarding of India’s second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, to Mr. Abe is testament to the respect and warmth that he enjoyed in India," it added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed immense grief over Abe's tragic death, and declared one-day national mourning.

Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe Passes Away

Earlier in the day, Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while giving a speech ahead of the upper house election. He was Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister. The preliminary reports stated that the former Japanese premier was seen bleeding and had collapsed on the site, suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest. While he was airlifted to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city via air ambulance, he succumbed to his injuries. The police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack.