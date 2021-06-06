Shipping Ministry Prioritizes Vaccination Of Seafarers Before Joining Scheduled Duties

Amid the second wave of coronavirus in India, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C) and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the COVID-19 vaccination status to the seafarers and said that the seafaring industry should not get hampered due to non-vaccination and emphasized that all efforts should be made to get the seafarers vaccinated before joining their scheduled duties on board.

There have been demands from many quarters of the seafarer industry to accord 'priority' to seafarers in the COVID vaccination drive in view of the nature of their work. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (PS&W) also coordinated actively with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to give priority to seafarers in coronavirus vaccination.

Due to this, Major Ports have started COVID vaccination centers. Six major ports which include Mumbai Port Trust, Cochin Port Trust, Chennai Port Trust, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Kolkata Port Trust, and Tuticorin Port Trust have started vaccinating seafarers at their port hospital.

COVID Situation In India

India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest after around 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6.

Also, 20,36,311 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,47,46,522, while the daily positivity has further declined to 5.62 percent. It has been less than 10 percent for 13 consecutive days, the ministry said. The active cases have reduced to 14,77,799 comprising 5.13 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.67 percent net decline of 77,449 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(With Agency Inputs)