Shipping Ministry Promotes shipbuilding In India Amid 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Push

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the Ministry of Shipping has reviewed the ROFR (Right of First Refusal) licensing conditions for chartering of vessels or ships through a tender process for all types of requirements. The shipping ministry has recurringly made provisions for long-term subsidy for shipbuilding activities under the shipbuilding financial assistance policy (2016-2026).

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya spoke to ANI about the promotion of shipbuilding in the country and said that the government has decided to give the first refusal to the Indian companies through 'Make in India'.

"To promote Indian origin ships, vessels built, flagged and owned by Indians will be given a priority during the chartering of vessels under the amendments in the guidelines of ROFR. The maritime sector should also become self-sufficient under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. For the promotion of shipbuilding in the country, we decided to give the first refusal to the Indian companies through 'Make in India'," Mansukh L Mandaviya said.

Further, the minister added that if an Indian company has made a ship outside the country, then it shall be given second priority and third priority while if a ship has been made in India, which is foreign-flagged and foreign-owned, it will be given first priority. This will give a boost to the shipbuilding industry in India.

"Today our share is only one per cent in shipbuilding globally and we have set a target of increasing it to three per cent in shipbuilding. We will move forward in this direction," Mandaviya added.

Earlier on October 20, Mandaviya launched an indigenous software solution for Vessel traffic services (VTS) and Vessels Traffic Monitoring Systems (VTMS). Presently, India has 15 VTS systems operational along the Indian Coast and there is no uniformity of VTS software as each system has its own version.

The Shipping Minister said that aligning with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ''Made In India'' VTS and VTMS software will pave the way for ''Make for the world'' vessel traffic management systems.

