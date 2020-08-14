Shipping Ministry To Reduce Port Tariff Rates By 70% To Promote Cruise Tourism: Mandaviya

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday announced that "the ministry has rationalized the tariffs for the cruise vessels that are plying on the rivers and oceanic waters of India."

We have reduced berthing charges of cruise ships on the Indian coast by 70% to promote cruise tourism. No other country in the world has slashed rates by such a margin. The tourism sector has suffered amid #COVID19: Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Mansukh Mandaviya

"Cruise Shipping is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing components of the leisure industry worldwide. The component is fast emerging as a new marketable product. India, with its vast and beautiful coastline, virgin forests, undisturbed idyllic islands, rich historical and cultural heritage, can be a fabulous tourist destination for cruise tourists," said the Ministry of Tourism.

The rates of relaxation would immediately reduce the port charges that range from 60 percent to 70 percent promotion of cruise tourism in the country which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The port charges for a Cruise Ship would now be charged at $0.085 per GRT (Gross Registered Tonnage) instead of $0.35, which is the current rate, for the first 12 hours stay and $5 per passenger. Further, the Ports won't charge for anything else. For any period that would exceed 12 hours, the fixed charges on cruise ships would be equal to the Berth Hire Charges payable as per the SOR (Schedule of Rates)with a discount of 40 percent as applicable for cruise ships. Further, cruise ships making 1-50 calls per year would get a rebate of 10 percent, those making 51-100 calls per year would get a rebate of 20 percent, and the ones making above 100 would get a rebate of 30 percent respectively.The rationalized tariffs would be effective immediately, for one year," said a press release from the ministry.

"To provide support to the cruise shipping business, which had been affected adversely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the right policies, environment, and infrastructure for cruising and shipping business would be provided," added the press release.

"Cruise traveling at present has been banned but when it will open, then the cruises from different parts of the world would come to India," said Mandaviya in an interview with the ANI.

Mandaviya further highlighted that "due to the support provided by the Modi government since 2014, the number of calls made by the cruise ships has risen from 128 in 2015-16 to 593 in 2019-20."

Minister Mandaviya further added that "after reducing the port tariff rates, it will provide the opportunity to earn a huge amount of foreign exchange and generate a sizeable direct and indirect onshore employment in the cruise tourism sector of the country."

(with inputs from ANI)