Shirdi Sai Baba Temple In Maharashtra To Remain Closed At Night Amid Omicron Spread

Amid a surge in the cases of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron in India, Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan on Sunday informed that the Sai Baba temple will remain closed for devotees during the night hours, including the regular early morning and night prayers, owing to the restrictions imposed by Maharashtra government. As per reports, only priests and no devotees will be allowed to participate in the 'aartis'.

In an official statement Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan said, “Due to the State imposed night curfew from 9pm-6am, Sai Baba Temple will be closed for devotees during the night hours. The regular early morning and night ‘aartis’ will also be closed for devotees."

On December 24, the Maharashtra government announced new COVID guidelines to curb the spread of Omicron as the state is the first in India to surpass the 100-mark in the number of new variant cases. Section 144 has been imposed in the state between 9 pm to 6 am, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people. The statement said that only 100 people will be allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 people or 25% of the capacity, whichever is less, in outdoor weddings. The capacity for sports events has been kept at 25% while that for restaurants, Spas, Gymnasiums, Theatres and Cinema Halls will continue to operate at 50% capacity. "There shall be a ban on any assembly of people in groups of more than 5 from 9 pm to 6 am throughout the state in all public places," the order said.

Over 400 Omicron cases recorded

As many as 422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far and 130 of these people have recovered or migrated, according to Union Health ministry data updated on Sunday. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

With 6,987 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India's total caseload increased to 3,47,86,802, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,79,682 with 162 new fatalities, the data stated. The daily rise in coronavirus infections has remained below 15,000 for the last 59 days now. The number of active COVID-19 cases declined to 76,766, comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.