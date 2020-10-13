Priests Protest, Seek To Enter Shirdi Temple After MVA Govt Fails To Give Assurance

Amid the Maharashtra government’s refusal to give a deadline on reopening temples, saints decided to offer prayers at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. They are on a hunger strike since 9 am in the morning to seek the temples to be opened for devotees across Maharashtra. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Addressing the media, a protesting saint lamented that the government had failed to give any assurance on the timeline for reopening the temples. Alleging that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was afraid of talking to the saints, he added that this is an “insensitive government”. After reaching the entrance of the temple, they were prevented from entering inside by many police personnel stationed at the spot.

A saint informed the media, “We sat on a fast in Shirdi from 9 am onwards. All saints sat on a fast to demand the immediate reopening of all temples. At 10 am, we gave a letter to the top official of Shirdi who is the representative of the government. We asked him to allow the saints to visit the Sai Baba temple and give an assurance on when temples will be reopened. We wonder why Uddhav Thackeray is scared of talking to saints? We waited till 5 pm. Our patience has ended now. This Thackeray government is insensitive. We will march to the Sai Baba temple.”

Shirdi: Priests protest against Maharashtra government, heavy security deployed outside the temple. Tune in to watch #LIVE here-https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ydi8RIHEBX — Republic (@republic) October 13, 2020

Thackeray responds to Governor's request

Currently, there are 15,35,315 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 12,81,896 patients have recovered while 40,514 fatalities have been reported. Responding to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's request on reopening of places of worship, Thackeray maintained that the primary responsibility of his government is to safeguard the lives of the people. Stressing that it is unwise to lift the lockdown in one go, he highlighted the contours of the 'My Family, My Responsibility' initiative of the state government. The Maharashtra CM assured the Governor that a decision on reopening temples while taking all precautions will be taken at the earliest.

