Shiv Sena Attacks BJP In Its Editorial, Alleges Politicisation Of Surgical Strike

The Shiv Sena on Friday took a jibe at the BJP-led central government by raising questions over the surgical strike and the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana has said that despite the surgical strike and removal of Article 370, Pakistan has not learnt their lesson. Pointing out at the constant ceasefire violation from the Pakistan army the editorial further raises concern over the security issues faced by the country.

Sena questions govt

According to the Saamana, over seven to eight soldiers from Maharashtra alone have been martyred in the last month. Questioning the government over their deaths the editorial mentions that the BJP has always cashed votes on surgical strike during elections but always kept silence on deaths of the jawans. It also mentions that the family members of these jawans are asking questions to the government but that is nowhere to be seen.

READ | Centralisation Of Power In PMO Not Good For Economy, Says Shiv Sena In Saamana

READ | Saamna Attacks BJP In Its Editorial; Criticises BJP On CAA, Jamia Violence And More

In the editorial, it is given that the government always says that after the surgical strike there is a constant fear in the enemies but this is not quite visible as the atrocities by the enemies have been increased. It further reports that the Centre never revealed the damage done to the jawans is the government trying to hide the reality from the public. Lastly, the editorial said that the new Army Chief General Manoj Navarane had mentioned that we need to keep a close eye on our borders with China but our borders with Pakistan has seen a lot of Indian blood and action must be taken over it.

READ | Sanjay Nirupam Slams Sena Over Saamana Column, Alleges Insult To Mahatma Gandhi & Nehru

READ | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Sena & NCP To Bag 13 Ministries Each, Says Saamana