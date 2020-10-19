'Shiv Sena Is Damaging Democracy': BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi On MVA's 'Target Republic' Plot

Surprised by Shiv Sena's attempt to suppress press freedom, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi criticised the MVA government in Maharashtra for its planned attack on Republic Media Network. Reacting to the sting operation of a Congress spokesperson by Republic TV, Lekhi compared the attack on Republic Media network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami with the Emergency of 1975 when the press was censored by Indira Gandhi. The BJP MP also stated that she is surprised by Shiv Sena, who has forgotten its ancestor's sacrifices and values and joined hands with the Congress in Maharashtra.

Speaking to Republic TV on Monday, Meenakshi Lekhi said, "I remember how during the Emergency, in ever news organisation an official would be present to censor news. Rajiv Gandhi brought the Press Act and after that, Congress has continuously tried to butcher press freedom repeatedly. The same Congress is now in alliance with the Shiv Sena. During that time, Shiv Sena was on the receiving end of Congress' brutality and now they are a part of it. I am surprised by Shiv Sena that they have forgotten their ancestor's sacrifices and values to indulge in politics which is damaging the country's democracy."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra president of BJP's spiritual co-ordination unit - Acharya Tushar Bhosale said, "The voice of the people, of the truth, of saints, of religion which Republic media and Arnab Goswami presents in public, is being clamped by Congress using such bad means is a very bad thing happening in Maharashtra. That Uddhav Thackeray is supporting it is condemnable". Echoing the same, BJP leader Inderjeet Samyal said, "Thackeray has constituted a dedicated team to target Republic TV and Arnab Goswami using fake cases to frame him and defame him."

Republic TV stings Congressman

On Monday, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla indicated on hidden camera that a team has been constituted allegedly at the behest of CM Uddhav Thackeray with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. Shukla -who was stung by Republic TV - said, "There is a team that has been assigned by Uddhav Ji. They have been told that 'you will just be involved in this and nothing else'. Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic. Mumbai CP is being instructed to probe that first."

He added, "Yes, see the mastermind behind all this is Shri Sharad Pawar ji. Today, the administration is being run by him. If he says that no cases should be registered, then nothing will happen because you can consider him a senior figure. He has a major contribution in the alliance."

