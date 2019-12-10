Shiv Sena Defies Congress On CAB, Will Back Former Ally BJP Even In Rajya Sabha

Shiv Sena has decided to back the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House of the Parliament and go against their allies in Maharashtra. The BJP's former saffron ally, Sena, categorically stated that the party would support the Bill tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah, even in the Upper House of the Parliament. After the conclusion of a 12-hour-long debate, which saw the participation of 38 MPs from across the political spectrum, the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 with 311 votes in favor and 80 against the Bill.

Shiv Sena has taken a contrasting stand over the contentious Bill, going against NCP and Congress, who have both firmly stood their ground against it. When questioned if the Shiv Sena will support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha, party MP Arvind Sawant responded saying, "How can we have different roles. Shiv Sena stands in favour of India. This is not anybody's monopoly."

This move of the Sena backing the CAB is in direct contradiction to its recently formed Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's stance. Shiv Sena which allied with the 'secular' Congress, had recently released its 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme. The CMP's preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation' indicating towards a toned-down right-wing Shiv Sena.

Until the recent fallout between the saffron allies, Shiv Sena has often echoed the stand of the BJP on prominent issues like the building of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, abrogation of Article 370 among others.

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Most opposition parties like Congress, CPI (M), most north-eastern parties, AIMIM, Trinamool Congress have openly revolted against the bill, calling it unconstitutional and against India's secularity. Opposition leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, N K Premchandran, Gaurav Gogoi, Shashi Tharoor, and Assaduddin Owaisi opposed the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including move to grant citizenship on the basis of religion.

The tabling of the emotive bill comes even as there were protests and incidents of violence in Northeastern states with most of the student unions and regional political parties opposing it, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got Lok Sabha's approval. But it did not introduce it in Rajya Sabha, apparently due to vehement protests in the Northeast and lack of majority in the House.

