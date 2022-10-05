LIVE: Battle Of Shiv Sena Rallies - It's Uddhav Thackeray Vs Eknath Shinde In Mumbai

Quick links:
IMAGE: Republic
#BREAKING | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena faction's Dussehra rally gets underway at BKC in Mumbai— Republic (@republic) October 5, 2022
Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/zjQKKOSoSs pic.twitter.com/q59vF6bLek
Eknath Shinde tweeted a couplet from late Harivanshrai Bacchan:
"Mere bete, bete hone se uttaradhikari nahi honge, Jo mere uttaradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge"
(By virtue of being sons, my sons will not be my successors, those who will be my successors, will be sons to me)
Eknath Shinde jibes Uddhav with deep 'succession' quote amid Shiv Sena Dussehra faceoff https://t.co/CO2zRZrJLn— Republic (@republic) October 5, 2022
5 Shiv Sena MLAs and 2 Sena MPs from Uddhav Thackeray Camp Likely to join Eknath Shinde camp today during Dussehra Rally
BIG SCOOP: 5 MLAs and 2 MPs from Uddhav Thackeray camp to join Eknath Shinde camp at Dussehra rally today; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/DHaKnB6lo1 pic.twitter.com/PxZlNBUgcZ— Republic (@republic) October 5, 2022
It's the battle of the Rallies in Mumbai - Republic reporting from the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction venue at Shivaji Park and the Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena faction venue at BKC
#LIVE | It's the battle of the Rallies in Mumbai - Republic reporting from the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction venue at Shivaji Park and the Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena faction venue at BKC; Tune in here -https://t.co/DHaKnAOc9T pic.twitter.com/nQSeEtZHNp— Republic (@republic) October 5, 2022
Eknath Shinde tweeted a couplet from late Harivanshrai Bacchan:
Just being my son doesn't give the right to be my heir. People who will carry forward my work will truely be my sons.
" मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे, जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे, वो मेरे बेटे होंगे "- हरिवंशराय बच्चन.#विचारांचेवारसदार— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 5, 2022
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is expected to launch attacks on the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his former ally which is now part of the government in the state.
In his address, the chief minister is likely to target Uddhav Thackeray for "deviating" from the path of Hindutva and joining hands with his once rivals Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November 2019.
While the Uddhav Thackeray faction will hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966, the rebel group led by Shinde has organised their event at the MMRDA ground at BKC in the suburbs.
The sprawling MMRDA ground is located close to 'Matoshree', the private residence of the Thackeray family in Bandra.
For the first time since the Shiv Sena's inception 56 years ago, two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening by the party's rival factions -- led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray -- in what is being billed as a show of strength by both camps after a change in government in June.
Anticipating huge turnouts at the rallies of the Sena factions, the Mumbai Police have tightened security at the Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), an official said on Tuesday.
More than 5,000 buses, a number of small tourist vehicles and cars, and a special train have been roped in to ferry supporters of the two rival Shiv Sena factions for their respective Dussehra rallies, sources said.