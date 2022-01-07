Shiv Sena Expresses Concern At PM Modi's Security Breach; Says 'Nation Lost 2 PMs Already'

Expressing concern at PM Modi's security breach, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Thursday, demanded a thorough probe into the issue. Stating that the country has already lost two Prime ministers to security lapses, he said that there should be no compromise to his protection. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

Sena demands probe into security breach

पंतप्रधान संपूर्ण देशाचे असतात. त्यांच्या सुरेक्षे बाबत कोणतीच तडजोड होता कामा नये.पंजाब दौऱ्यात मोदी यांच्या सुरक्षेत आढळलेल्या त्रुटी गंभीर आहेत. याच त्रुटींमुळे देशाने दोन पंतप्रधान गमावले आहेत. या घटनेची सखोल चौकशी व्हावी

अशी मागणी मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे यांनी केली आहे. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 6, 2022

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. The Home Ministry has formed a 3 member high-level committee to conduct a probe into the incident. Moreover, the Punjab govt too has formed a high-level committee to probe the issue and the Ferozepur SSP has been suspended. Across India, multiple 'havans' have been performed for the PM's long life.

Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad. However, he thanked farmers for blocking the roads, claiming it was a 'testament to their bravery'. Meanwhile, pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has termed the incident a start for 'Khalistan freedom'. Punjab goes to the polls in February.