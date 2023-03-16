Shiv Sena Hearing In Supreme Court: Chief Justice Puts Pointed Questions To Uddhav Faction



The Supreme Court on Thursday, March 16, fired sharp questions at the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction for deciding to not face the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly ahead of the 2022 break-up of the Shiv Sena and consequent fall of the MVA government. The Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, while hearing the matter, observed that argument by the Uddhav Thackeray side seeking a status-quo ante, was akin to the court being told to reinstate a government which has resigned.

The five-judge Supreme Court Constitution bench comprising CJI Chandrachud, Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice PS Narasimha, made the above remarks, before concluding its marathon 9-day hearing on the Shiv Sena split which had culminated in the MVA government falling and Eknath Shinde becoming Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

During the hearing, Justice Shah asked the Uddhav group, "How can the court reinstate the Chief Minister who did not even face the floor test?"

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Uddhav group, responded by saying, "Your lordships aren't reinstating anyone. Your lordships are restoring status quo ante."

However, CJI DY Chandrachud stated, "No, but that would've been a logical thing to do provided that you had lost the trust on the floor. Because then clearly you've been ousted from power based on a trust vote which is set aside."

The CJI added, "Look at the intellectual conundrum. It's not that you've been ousted from power as a result of a trust vote which was wrongly summoned by the government. You chose not to face it. You're frankly accepting the fact that you resigned because the trust vote was going to go against you.”

The SC reserved the order in the ongoing battle between the Eknath Shinde group and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Questioning the role of the Governor, the bench also discussed the role of the Governor with regards to calling the then government for a floor test in the assembly.

A day earlier, CJI Chandrachud, while questioning the powers of the Governor to call the government to face a trust vote, had said, "If there is a policy difference in a party on whatever aspect, can the Governor merely on that ground ask that the government must prove its trust vote? The Governor must equally be conscious of the fact that his calling for the trust vote can itself be a circumstance which may lead to toppling of a government."

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta was representing the Governor of Maharashtra during the hearing before the Supreme Court, and argued that the Governor was provided with three things owing to which he called for a floor test. This includes, the resolution moved by 34 Shinde group MLAs reaffirming leadership of Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader, the letter by 47 MLAs (Including from smaller parties and independents) about violent threats issued by the Uddhav faction against them, and a letter by the then Leader of Opposition (LOP), Devendra Fadnavis, regarding loss of confidence.

The CJI, however, said, "The LoP will always write to the Governor and threat to security is not a ground for calling for trust vote. The only thing which survives is the resolution of the 34 MLAs. Can the Governor call for the trust vote? Then you're virtually breaking the party. Governor should not enter into any area which precipitates the fall of a government."

The CJI added that if there is discontent within the party, the dissidents can seek to change the leader, but that can't be a ground to change the government. Dissatisfaction within a party and loss of majority of government are two distinct things and one is not necessarily indicative of another.

“The Governor’s responsibility is to ensure that a stable government is there. They (the dissidents) have their remedies. They can vote the leader out by saying that the leader is not holding ethos of the party. Can the Governor say that ‘I’ll ask them to prove now?’ It’s a government which is formed, it’s a functional government. Governor may actually precipitate the falling of the government. That is very very serious for our democracy. This is irrespective of the numbers. It’s clear they lost the numbers,” the CJI observed.