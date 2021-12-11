As farmers return home after a year of protests, Shiv Sena on Saturday, lauded the farmers for making the Centre's 'walls of arrogance' fall. Terming it a historic win, Sena, via its mouthpiece Saamana, mentioned that this 'freedom' was gained by fight and sacrifice, not by 'charity'. Paying respects to the 700+ farmers who died in protests, Sena said that it was their sacrifice along with those who were martyred in Lakhimpur that enabled their win.

Sena lauds farmers as they return home triumphant

"The farmers' protest displayed the hardships and issues farmers are facing every day to the world. The Modi govt was planning to push back farmers into an East India-like Raj, but farmers stopped it. After 378 days, farmers are gathering their tents and going back home. Prostrations to them," said Saamana.

Farmers clear protests site, journey home

On Saturday morning, farmers at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur cleared the area and began returning to their home states after Sanyukta Kisan Morcha called off the farmers' protest. Visuals from the sites show farmers celebrating, holding a 'Victory March', packing tents and moving tractors to Punjab and Haryana - after a year of protests. SKM has stated that it will review the status on January 15 to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

As part of the victory procession, farmers took out their tractors bedecked with colourful lights with victory songs. Many even danced and exchanged sweets with fellow protestors and police officers. Centre has given a written assurance to fulfill SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29 - the first day of Winter session in Parliament and was later got the President's assent.

Centre caves in

After a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aimed at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protected and empowered farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specified that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.