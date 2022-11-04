Shiv Sena Leader Murder: Punjab DGP Says Case Filed Against Accused; 'interrogation On'

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday, November 4, outside a temple when Shiv Sena leaders (Uddhav Thackeray faction) were protesting. Following the incident, one accused was detained by the police. The last time the state witnessed such an incident was on May 29, when famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight. He also informed that Suri was shot by a .32 bore-revolver.

Meanwhile, the Punjab DGP informed that the Shiv Sena leader succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and a case under Section 302, that is murder, has been registered. Briefing on the incident, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) and accused Sandeep Singh Sunny was taken into custody from the spot itself. His interrogation is underway."

"Sudhir Suri was on a sit-in protest over a dispute of Gopal Mandir management. The assailant has a garment shop there. He fired bullets from his licensed .32 bore-revolver, some of which hit Suri and he was taken to hospital immediately. The situation in Amritsar is fully under control. The accused has been arrested," he added.

Earlier, Amritsar CP Arun Pal Singh said, "Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested along with the weapon. Sudhir Suri was staging a protest. Some details cannot be shared. But we will take action as per the Law and Order. Only one person has been accused and the weapon has also been recovered. Multiple shots were fired. The accused was arrested immediately. He was alone. Further investigation is underway."

Khalistan link in murder?

Republic learnt that on October 23, Punjab police had arrested four accused who were planning to kill Sudhir Suri. It later emerged that pro-Khalistani elements and Babbar Khalsa International leader Harvinder Rinda sent youth to kill him. Rinda is an ISI-backed Khalistani terrorist sitting in Pakistan.

In an interview just a few days ago, Suri had told an interviewer that Canada-based Khalistani elements tried to eliminate him and that two attempts were made to assassinate him in October alone. He revealed that he faced life threats in September as well.