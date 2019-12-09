The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Demands No Voting Rights For 25 Years For Refugees

General News

Sanjay Raut asserted that the BJP government should prove that it is not introducing CAB to generate vote banks by not giving voting rights to the refugees

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the party always opposes infiltration. However, if the Centre is willing to invite refugees in the country, its population should all be taken into consideration. Raut stressed that the border States would face cultural imbalance, which is the reason for revolt in the border States. He further asserted that the BJP government should prove that it is not introducing CAB to generate vote banks by not giving voting rights to the refugees, for at least 25 years. Because the refugees need shelter, which will be given through the bill. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG