Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Demands No Voting Rights For 25 Years For Refugees

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the party always opposes infiltration. However, if the Centre is willing to invite refugees in the country, its population should all be taken into consideration. Raut stressed that the border States would face cultural imbalance, which is the reason for revolt in the border States. He further asserted that the BJP government should prove that it is not introducing CAB to generate vote banks by not giving voting rights to the refugees, for at least 25 years. Because the refugees need shelter, which will be given through the bill.