Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Cremated In Amritsar

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead during a protest, was cremated here on Sunday, with hundreds attending the last rites at the Durgina Shivpuri cremation ground.

Suri was shot five times on Friday while he was taking part in a protest against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31), has been arrested. He was sent to seven-day police remand on Saturday.

Suri's funeral procession passed through different parts of the city before reaching the cremation ground amid heavy police security.

Former Punjab deputy chief minister O P Soni and Durgiana Temple Management Committee president Lakshmi Kanta Chawla were among those who attended the cremation.

Suri's autopsy was conducted on Saturday but his family refused to cremate his body until their demands, including according martyr status to him, were met.

His family agreed to cremate his body after the district administration assured them that one of them will be provided a government job and they will also be provided security cover.