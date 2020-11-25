Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik & Son Summoned By ED A Day After Raids; Go Into Quarantine

In a massive development, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in connection with a money laundering case, a day after conducting raids at his residence. His son, Vihang Sarnaik, who was interrogated for five hours on Tuesday, has also been summoned by the agency. However, it has emerged that Pratap Sarnaik has been quarantined and will not be answering the ED summons on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and conducted multiple raids at 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane, as well as the residence of Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday. During the searches, the agency seized electronic evidence including a computer and Vihang Sarnaik's cell phone.

Sources stated that the ED interrogated Vihang Sarnaik with regard to alleged transactions from foreign locations and their trail. As per sources, the agency was probing a case linked to a security company named TOPS Group, along with its promoters and related members which included some politicians.

'Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt': Congress' Nirupam

Reacting to the developments on Tuesday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had backed the ED for conducting raids on Shiv Sena MLA and stated, "Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt and they need to be probed." This is despite Congress being in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar alleged foul play and targeted the Centre. "Instead of answering questions of people, government agencies are being used against political opponents. Our government has completed a year so they now know that they can't come to power here. Hence they are using the power they have in the Centre," Pawar said.

Reportedly, Sarnaik met Sena's Sanjay Raut after the Central Agency conducted raids on his residence. Sarnaik is the MLA from the Ovala-Majiwada Vidhan Sabha constituency in Thane. He is also Shiv Sena's Maharashtra Spokesperson and the Communication Leader for the Mira-Bhayandar area.

