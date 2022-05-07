Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Demands Centre To Implement Nationwide Policy On Loudspeakers

In what can be considered a veiled attack against MNS supremo Raj Thackeray amidst the ongoing debate over loudspeakers. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut launched fresh salvos, claiming that some people are trying to incite violence in Maharashtra. While addressing reporters on Saturday, Raut stated, "There is peace in Maharashtra. There is no fight, there is no struggle, and there is no fight between communities. Everything is fine, but some people are trying to disturb the atmosphere in the state." Further, in his address, Raut demanded Centre to implement a national policy on loudspeakers.

Speaking to reporters on the loudspeaker controversy and the law and order situation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena leader said, "People of Maharashtra have given answers to those who want to disturb the atmosphere in the state. This will not work in Maharashtra or in India." Sanjay Raut further demanded a national policy on the loudspeakers and added, "Definitely there should be a policy on it (loudspeakers). We have said earlier also that there should be one policy for the whole country. The Centre must act now."

"Some people tried to incite Hindu-Muslim communal tension through loudspeakers to disturb the atmosphere in the state. But nothing happened. In Maharashtra, we are working according to the Supreme Court's Order," the Shiv Sena leader told reporters, adding, "It's not an issue of caste and religion, but Hindus are more upset with the removal of loudspeakers. Now, they cannot play prayers. Those who brought this issue are trying to break Hindus. But this will not happen in Maharashtra because people here are intelligent."

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum loudspeakers

In his mega rally on May 1, MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. On Wednesday, the police swung into action and detained over 250 MNS workers across the state who tried to play Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has also issued a notice to the MNS president under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent a cognizable offence.

"Our agitation will continue till all unauthorized loudspeakers are removed. The agitation is not about 1 day. This is a long-term issue. When the state government is saying that we are following the Supreme Court, then do it completely. We are not going to be happy just because Azaan didn't take place at 92% of places today," Raj Thackeray told the media.