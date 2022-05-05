Shiv Sena Targets BJP On Nightclub Video; 'Rahul Gandhi Not Responsible For Jodhpur Clash'

Even as Rahul Gandhi faced BJP's ire after a video emerged in which he was seen at a Nepal nightclub, Shiv Sena threw its weight behind the former Congress president. Penning an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut lamented that the level of politics has deteriorated to such an extent that is deemed unacceptable for a politician to have his private life. Maintaining that Gandhi was not responsible for the violence that broke out in Jodhpur on the eve of Eid which left some persons injured, he accused BJP of distracting attention from the real issues.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "He is taking the lead in ending the Russia-Ukraine war. But he doesn't say anything about the riots-like situation in the country. On Eid, riots took place and security forces were attacked in many parts of Kashmir. It is surprising that BJP doesn't find this situation worrisome. The riots in Kashmir didn't take place due to Modi and the Jodhpur riots didn't take place because of Raul Gandhi. But PM Modi has to bear more responsibility in this matter. Congress will decide whether Rahul Gandhi is serious in politics or not, but how serious is the Modi government about many issues in the country?"

He added, "There is a coal shortage in the country. There is darkness in many states owing to the shortage of electricity. The business community is getting affected due to this. Is Rahul Gandhi who went to a nightclub in Nepal responsible for this? The rich people who are supporters of BJP have converted the country into a private club. Is the nightclub in Nepal responsible if the country's public property is sold to industrialists?"

"The families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country and lakhs of retired soldiers have not received Apil month's pension. Instead of discussing the lack of electricity, lack of jobs, farmer's issues, inflation and the presence of the Chinese Army on the country's territory, BJP leaders are targeting Rahul Gandhi's Nepal trip. New jobs were not created during Modi's rule. In fact, 2.25 crore jobs were reduced. The unemployed persons have lost all hope. This situation is not because of Rahul Gandhi going to a nightclub in Nepal but because of the country becoming a club," the Sena spokesperson elaborated.

Rahul Gandhi's Nepal jaunt

On Tuesday, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Rahul Gandhi partying abroad hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe. The video showed the Wayanad MP partying along with another person at a nightclub believed to be in Kathmandu. He was criticised by BJP for his absence from the country at a juncture when tensions have erupted in Jodhpur and Congress is facing an existential crisis.