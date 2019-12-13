Shiv Sena To Reject CAB In Maharashtra? NCP-Congress Pressurize Uddhav Thackeray: Sources

Shiv Sena is purportedly put under pressure by allies-- NCP and Congress to reject the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed by the Parliament on December 11. After voting in support of the Bill in Lok Sabha, the saffron party staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha opposing the Bill. Shiv Sena had previously said that the party will back the bill in the Upper House of the Parliament, only, is the Centre clarifies all its queries raised by party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Now, after Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in being allegedly coerced to reject the Bill, that was opposed by NCP-Congress of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Reports brimming from Maharashtra indicated that the top leaders of the Congress party could reconsider their support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in case BJP's former ally, fails to refuse the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the state.

On December 11, Home Minister Amit Shah took the Shiv Sena to the task, and questioned the saffron party's changing stance over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament, Amit Shah asked their former saffron ally to share with the people as to what transpired overnight, after it did not vote in support of the Bill.

Shiv Sena's stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been quite ambivalent. On Wednesday, reports emerged that the Congress party has allegedly threatened the Shiv Sena over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, to change their stand. According to sources, the Sena was told by top Congress brass that Cabinet berths were not important, hinting a probable pull-out from the Maha Vikar Aghadi.

Shiv Sena's stand on CAB

This move of the Shiv Sena supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lower House of the Parliament is in direct contradiction to its recently formed Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's stance. Shiv Sena which allied with the 'secular' Congress, had recently released its 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme. Until the recent fallout between the saffron allies, Shiv Sena has often echoed the stand of the BJP on prominent issues like the building of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, abrogation of Article 370 among others.

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh, Kamal Nath, Mamata Banerjee, Pinrayi Vijayan, and Bhupesh Baghel the chief ministers of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh respectively have withdrawn their support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The chief ministers of the five states have refused the implementation of the Bill.

