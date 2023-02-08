Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Claims Stones Pelted At Aaditya Thackeray’s Convoy, Police Deny

Stones were pelted at the public programme of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray during the party’s Shiv Samvad Yatra, in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district on Tuesday evening, a senior party leader claimed.

However, the police responding to the claim said that no stone pelting took place and the ruckus was limited to sloganeering between two rival groups.

‘Government neglecting Aditya Thackeray security’

Attempts were made to disrupt the public rally, said senior party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve. "Attempt was made during the meeting at Mahalgaon (Vaijapur) to create obstacles in the meeting of Saheb. It has come to light that the government has also neglected the security of Adityaji Thackeray," he claimed.

Maharashtra | Stones were pelted at the convoy of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabd’s Vaijapur area during party’s Shiv Sanvaad Yatra. pic.twitter.com/QVHefWf9IU — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

"The crowd was raising slogans in support of local MLA, Ramesh Bornare. It was an attempt by anti-social elements in the mob to create a rift between two groups," Ambadas Danve was quoted by ANI as saying. He further stated, “Action must be taken against the officers and Superintendents of Police who neglected Aditya saheb's security.”

District Superintendent of Police Maneesh Kalwaniya, however, denied that there was any stone-pelting. There was only sloganeering by two groups, he said.