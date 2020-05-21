Former Shiv Sena District Chief Anurag Sharma Shot Dead By Miscreants In UP's Rampur

Former Shiv Sena district chief Anurag Sharma was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Wednesday, as per local police. Minutes after the incident, Sharma was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

'He received two bullet shots'

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rampur Shagun Gautam speaking to news agency ANI said that the incident took place at around 8 PM in Jwala Nagar of the city while Sharma was returning home on a two-wheeler.

"40-year-old Anurag Sharma was shot dead by two unidentified men yesterday evening while he was going home on a scooter. This happened at Jwala Nagar. He received two bullet shots. Also, after his death, the hospital was vandalised. The family complained that there was no staff present when Sharma was taken for the treatment," he said.

The suspects are on the run and the efforts are on to nab them, Gautam added. The investigation into the matter is underway and an FIR will soon be registered in the matter.

(With ANI inputs)