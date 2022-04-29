'Shiv Sena Was Denied Permission For Anti-Khalistan March': Patiala SSP Says 4 Injured

After the clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups in Punjab, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh spoke to Republic TV clarifying that the former had not been given permission to carry out their anti-Khalistan march. SSP Singh revealed that while Shiv Sena had requested permission, it was denied to them. He further shared that even though no march by the outfit took place, the skirmish happened after Sikh organizations reached the site on the basis of certain rumors. Four people have been injured in the resulting clashes and efforts are being made to calm tensions.

"The situation is tense but under control. We are working to dissipate the situation. We are also acting legally and registering the FIR on the basis of the statements. Two policemen were injured, one very seriously. Their statements are being taken," SSP Nanak Singh told Republic.

He added, "Shiv Sena had taken the permission (for the march), but it was refused. There was no march at all, it did not happen and it was not allowed. There were some rumors after which Sikh organizations marched to the area. After that, there was a skirmish near Kali Mata Mandir and we used the force."

It is important to mention that in the aftermath of the clashes, Shiv Sena has expelled its Patiala leader Harish Singla for 'anti-party activities'.

Shiv Sena clashes with pro-Khalistani groups in Patiala

A massive clash broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organizations on Friday in Punjab's Patiala. The clash took place between the two groups after Shiv Sena decided to march against 'Khalistan' in Patiala. Following the march, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the site with weapons. Incidents of stone-pelting between the sides were also reported from the clash site after which the police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

According to the visuals accessed by Republic TV, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the Shiv Sena march site with sharp weapons like swords. Stone pelting also took place, in which one person was reportedly injured. The injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday issued his first response on the matter, calling the incident 'deeply unfortunate'. The Punjab CM revealed that as per his conversation with the DGP, peace had been restored in the area and that the situation was being 'closely monitored.'