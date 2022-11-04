Shiv Sena Workers Block National Highway Protesting Against Killing Of Leader Sudhir Suri

Shiv Sena workers staged protests and blocked the national highway, raising slogans against Khalistan after Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight allegedly by pro-Khalistani elements in Amritsar on November 4, Friday.

Notably, the slain leader Suri was attacked on October 23 by pro-Khalistani assailants associated with Babar Khalsa leader Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’, in which the four accused were arrested by the Punjab police.

Sudhir Suri attacked three times

In a video released by Sudhir Suri four days back, he revealed the Khalistani elements are plotting to kill him. There were two attempts made to kill Sudhir Suri - two in October and one in September, he claimed.

As per inputs, Sudhir Suri was shot at outside a temple when Shiv Sena leaders (Uddhav Thackeray faction) were staging protests. Following the shooting, one accused was arrested by the police. A .30 pistol used for shooting the Shiv Sena leader was recovered by the police. In visuals from the shooting site, one person can be seen firing a gun on camera. Soon after the leader was shot at, a major ruckus erupted between the police and the people present at the spot.

One person arrested

The Punjab police briefed the media and said the shooter has been arrested along with the weapon. Amritsar CP Arun Pal Singh said, "Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested along with the weapon. Sudhir Suri was staging a protest. Some details cannot be shared. But we will take action as per the law and order. Only one person has been accused and the weapon has also been recovered. Multiple shots were fired. The accused was arrested immediately. He was alone. Further investigation is underway."

